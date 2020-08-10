GWI, which serves the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, operates manufacturing facilities in Poland and the US

CCL Industries to acquire Denmark’s Graphic West. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

CCL Industries, a provider of speciality label, security and packaging solutions, has agreed to acquire Graphic West International (GWI), a Danish specialised digital printer of short-run folding cartons, in a deal worth C$36m ($26.8m).

GWI operates manufacturing facilities in Nowogard, Poland, and Tyler, Texas of the US. It serves the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

CCL Industries president and CEO Geoffrey Martin said CCL made a successful green-field investment in short-run, digitally printed cartons at Montreal plant in Canada, in late 2015, exclusively targeted at pharmaceutical customers.

Martin added: “GWI shares our philosophy of digitising workflows and manufacturing technologies with complete focus on the unique needs of customers in this sector.

“We welcome Jesper Holm, GWI’s founder, and his team as together we look to take this exciting new concept to healthcare customers globally alongside our highly complementary label products.”

GWI to be integrated into CCL’s Healthcare & Specialty business

Upon completion of the deal, GWI is planned to be integrated into CCL’s Healthcare & Specialty business. It will also immediately adopt CCL’s trading identity.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to be closed early in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In March this year, CCL Industries has acquired Flexpol, a Polish bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film producer, for around $22m.

Established in 1996 by Petrochemia Płock, the Flexpol produces transparent BOPP films, which includes heat sealable properties with an antifog effect on both sides.

The firm is also engaged in manufacturing transparent BOPP film without sealable layers for general purposes, as well as transparent BOPP film without sealing layers for self-adhesive tapes.