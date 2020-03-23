Flexpol is engaged in producing transparent BOPP film, which includes heat sealable properties with an antifog effect on both sides

CCL Industries has purchased Polish firm Flexpol. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

CCL Industries, a provider of speciality label, security and packaging solutions, has completed the acquisition of Flexpol, a Polish biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film producer, for around $22m.

The move follows the completion of regulatory approval for the deal, which was signed in January 2020.

With the completion of the deal, Flexpol now trades as “Innovia Poland” with immediate effect, CCL said.

Commenting on the deal, Innovia Films president Guenther Birkner said: “We are excited about the new operation which brings important new capabilities to service the label industry in Europe, matching the product lines available from our North American operation.

“We will continue to invest in this low-cost operation to expand our product offering in label films for internal use as well as sales to the external market.

“We will also continue to service the flexible packaging market as Flexpol has done successfully in the past.”

Established in 1996 by Petrochemia Płock, the Flexpol claims to have gained a significant presence in the BOPP film market since its inception.

Flexpol produces transparent BOPP films

The company produces transparent BOPP films, which includes heat sealable properties with an antifog effect on both sides.

It is also engaged in manufacturing transparent BOPP film without sealable layers for general purposes, as well as transparent BOPP film without sealing layers for self-adhesive tapes.

Additionally, the firm produces metallised BOPP film, pearlised-white BOPP film for labels and pearlised-white BOPP film with heat sealable properties on both sides.

In July 2018, CCL Industries acquired Treofan America and Trespaphan Mexico Holdings from their parent firm M&C for around $255m.

CCL Industries is a provider of speciality label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers.