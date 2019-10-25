The new facility will meet the company’s growing demand for its products in the northeast and Canadian markets

Image: The new facility will be equipped to undertake folding and micro-corrugated package printing in the US. Photo: courtesy of Alicja_ from Pixabay.

Mexican packaging solutions provider Cartograf is planning to invest $65.3m to build its first folding and micro-corrugated package printing facility in Virginia, US.

The new facility is planned to be built on a 100-acre site in the Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County.

The new facility in Virginia will create 63 new jobs

Set to create 63 new jobs, the new facility aims to meet the growing demand for packaging solutions in the northeast and Canadian markets.

Commenting on the move, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said: “Securing Cartograf’s first operation in the United States is a significant win for Virginia and is a strong testament to the outstanding global connectivity that we offer manufacturers of all sizes.

“By locating in the greater Richmond region, Cartograf will have access to major markets and the Port of Virginia, which will support the company’s continued growth for years to come. We thank the company for choosing to locate in Chesterfield County, and we are honoured to welcome Cartograf to our Commonwealth.”

Northam has approved the $750,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Chesterfield County with the project.

Cartograf president Juan Jose Páramo Riestra said: “For the past 30 years, Cartograf has partnered with worldwide brands across a diverse group of industries and our products are part of people’s everyday lives through a large array of packaging solutions.

“Cartograf’s main facilities are located in Aguascalientes, Mexico, and as a result of constant organic growth and a substantial market share increase, the company is proud to announce its first overseas expansion, consisting of a new manufacturing facility located in the Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield, Virginia.”

The Mexican firm is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.

Based in Mexico City, Cartograf is engaged in offering folding and micro-corrugated printed packaging solutions to more than 40 customers in various industrial sectors across the world, including food and beverage, personal hygiene, confectionery and home products.