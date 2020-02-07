Cartes’ new facility in New Jersey will allow offering its products with the same high-level of service to the North American customers

CARTES has opened its new facility in New Jersey (Credit: Cartes S.r.l)

Italian label machines producer Cartes has opened its new facility in New Jersey, US, as part of its efforts to better serve the customers in North America.

Since 50 years, Cartes is involved in the designing, engineering and manufacturing of label machinery solutions.

Located in Red Bank, the Cartes USA commenced its operations at the starting of this year in collaboration with a new partner company Diversified Graphic Machinery.

The expanded operations will allow the company to provide its advanced products with the same high level of service in North America, as well as complements the company’s operations in more than 90 countries across the globe.

Diversified Graphic Machinery president Michael DeBard said: “It’s wonderful to partner with a company like CARTES because they are committed to continually investing the required resources to advance the technology for Embellished Labels to the next level.

“We look forward to working together with CARTES USA, Inc. as together we can bring our clients the most innovative, cost-effective label machinery solutions that are backed by a Company that is willing and capable to stand behind it.”

Cartes manufactures a range of label machines that be customised in different configurations

Cartes produces a range of label machines, which are modular in their design and can be customised in different configurations with hot foil stamping, flatbed silk-screen printing, UV flexo printing and varnishing, cold foil, UV cast and cure, flatbed die-cutting and embossing units.

Cartes’ machines are also available with exclusive patented semi-rotary die-cutting and LASER Technology units for die-cutting and converting of labels.

The company, which launched laser die-cutting technology over 21 years ago, has installed more than 300 machines in 45 different countries across the world.

Cartes chairman Mario Lodi said: “By affiliating with Diversified Graphic Machinery, CARTES USA, Inc. is able to hit the ground running in North America by providing service, spare parts and technical support to our existing and future North American customers.

“Along with DGM, CARTES USA, Inc. will be able to deliver on promises which are fundamental to our goal of being a credible and reliable partner for your business.”

In November 2019, Triton completed the acquisition of a stake in Germany-based All4Labels – Global Packaging Group for an undisclosed sum.