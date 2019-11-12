All4Labels is a major label manufacturer that serves local and international companies in Europe, Latin America, Africa and China

Image: Triton completes acquisition of stake in All4Labels. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Triton has completed the acquisition of a stake in Germany-based All4Labels – Global Packaging Group for an undisclosed sum.

Minority shareholder Genui Partners will divest its stake in All4Labels, while the owner families will hold their stake and continue to support the future growth of the company.

Business activities of All4Labels

Based in Hamburg, All4Labels provides digital printing solutions primarily for the customers in the home and personal care, and food and beverage markets.

The firm supplies pressure sensitive, shrink sleeve and security labels, as well as flexible solutions to its customers.

All4Labels’ product portfolio includes single, double and multi-layer labels, peel-off labels, closure and reclosure labels, in-mould labels, and reusable labels.

The company also provides full body decoration for glass containers and plastic containers, tamper-evident solutions and functional shrink sleeves.

Also, the firm supplies flexible packaging for stand up pouches, bio-based films for various applications and lid films.

The German firm is a long-standing partner for major local and international companies in Europe, Latin America, Africa and China.

With a global network of 29 production sites, the company employs more than 3,000 people.

In August this year, the firm invested in Gallus Labelmaster Advanced flexo label press to boost its production capabilities.

The new narrow web printing press, which is designed to enable a high productivity and print quality as well as process flexibility, has been installed at All4Labels’ Lübbecke facility in January 2019.

Fully-equipped with ten flexo printing units, the 10-colour conventional printing press is a modular production line for narrow web products.

In June 2017, All4Labels purchased three new Nilpeter Panorama hybrid digital presses to install at different locations throughout Europe.

Nilpeter also upgraded its digital product line, Panorama, with a complete re-design of the converting and flexo printing units.

The presses are expected to help the German firm meet the customer demand for product and brand customisation.