The new Store Drop-off recyclable packaging is designed for Ocean Spray Craisins dried cranberries

Ocean Spray Craisins Store Drop-off recyclable pouch uses Bryce’s BryCyclable polyethylene film technology. (Credit: PRNewswire / Bryce Corporation)

Flexible packaging and prepress solutions provider Bryce and Ocean Spray Cranberries have unveiled a new Store Drop-off recyclable stand-up-pouch solution.

The new sustainable pouch, which is under development for nearly two years, is designed for Ocean Spray Craisins dried cranberries.

Developed using Bryce’s BryCyclable polyethylene, the Store Drop-off recyclable packaging solution is provided in both roll stock and pre-made stand-up-pouch formats.

The new Store Drop-off recyclable packaging also features Bryce’s advanced flexographic printing, high-opacity inks, and registered matte coatings, which enable to provide better shelf appeal.

Ocean Spray commodity manager Tracey Todesco said: “We are thrilled to commercialise this innovative, Store Drop-off recyclable stand-up-pouch, and proud to take another big step toward our goal of transitioning our global packaging portfolio to one day be fully-recyclable, reusable, or compostable.”

The pouch, which has been developed for in-Store Drop-off recycling, features a How2Recycle label indicating that it is Store Drop-off recyclable.

Bryce R&D vice president Patrick Clark said: “Ocean Spray and Bryce Corporation have a long-standing passion for innovation, and a commitment to developing packaging materials that support a circular economy.

“This collaboration reaffirms that promise, and we are grateful to participate in this exciting new launch.”

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Bryce has expertise in film conversion, flexographic printing and the manufacturing of advanced flexible packaging solutions.

Established in 1930, Ocean Spray is the agricultural cooperative owned by over 700 cranberry farmers in the US, Canada and Chile.

In September last year, Ocean Spray collaborated with recycling company TerraCycle to launch a free recycling programme.