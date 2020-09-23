Ocean Spray Recycling Programme enables consumers to recycle select Ocean Spray products for alternative use

Ocean Spray advances sustainable packaging strategy. (Credit: Nizzan Zvi Cohen/Wikipedia)

US-based agricultural cooperative Ocean Spray has partnered with recycling company TerraCycle to launch a free recycling programme.

The Ocean Spray Recycling Programme aims to help consumers to recycle Ocean Spray flexible plastic Craisins dried cranberries and snack packaging to give the brand’s packaging an innovative second life.

The programme allows participants to send their flexible plastic packaged Ocean Spray Craisins dried cranberry products to TerraCycle, where it will be melted into hard plastic.

The hard plastic can be remoulded to produce new recycled products including park benches and picnic tables.

Ocean Spray global corporate affairs head Christina Ferzli said: “We are thrilled to partner with TerraCycle and their new Loop programme to advance Ocean Spray’s commitment to sustainability so that we can leave the earth a better place for the farmers and families we serve.

“We embrace TerraCycle’s innovative platform as a brand-new way to approach the process of recycling, especially as we honor Climate Week and consider the steps we are taking as an organisation through all of our sustainability efforts to continue this work in a meaningful way.”

Ocean Spray collaborates with TerraCycle’s Loop platform

Additionally, Ocean Spray is partnering with TerraCycle’s Loop platform to design and launch its products in recyclable packaging.

This programme allows consumers to order Ocean Spray products from Loop’s e-commerce platform and return the packaging to Loop for reusing.

TerraCycle CEO Tom Szaky said: “Since our founding, TerraCycle has made it our objective to ‘Eliminate the Idea of Waste’ by recycling the unrecyclable and diverting waste from landfills and local communities.

“Through the Ocean Spray Recycling Program, we are joining forces with this iconic brand to offer a simple solution to packaging waste that helps preserve our environment for future generations.”

