Gráfica Gonçalves has purchased Bobst’s NOVACUT 106 ER die-cutter and Expertfold 110 folder-gluer

Officials from Bobst and Gráfica Gonçalves with Bobst machines. (Credit: Bobst)

Brazilian packaging firm Gráfica Gonçalves has commissioned a Bobst folding carton line at its facility in São Paulo to meet the demand in the consumer market.

The packaging firm has invested in a NOVACUT 106 ER die-cutter with automatic blanking and an Expertfold 110 folder-gluer designed to offer enhanced automation and increased productivity to the operation.

Bobst South Latin America commercial director Eduardo Pereira said that the folding carton line provides most innovative packaging conversion technology to Gráfica Gonçalves, and thus ensures greater agility to its operation.

Bobst South Latin America CEO Eduardo Petroni said: “BOBST’s new vision for the packaging industry covers the entire production chain, from raw materials to end-use by the consumer, and through its equipment and services seeks to meet the challenges posed at each step travelled by the packaging.

“We have been partnering with Gráfica Gonçalves for many years and have evolved with the company to offer a solution that can meet these growing demands.”

The NOVACUT 106 ER is integrated with automatic blanking to eliminate the need for manual intervention required after die-cutting when preparing the stacks for the folder-gluer, thus significantly reducing production time.

Bobst EXPERTFOLD 110 folder-gluer designed to produce very complex packaging

Capable of producing very complex packaging, the EXPERTFOLD 110 folder-gluer features a range of devices and peripherals including EASYFEEDER 4, ACCUBRAILLE, SPEEDWAVE, HANDYPACK and CARTONPACK 4.

The machine offers a very high degree of automation, thus accelerating the production process while providing significant waste reduction.

Gráfica Gonçalves chief operating officer Juliana Gonçalves said: “This investment is mainly aimed at maintaining competitiveness by serving our customers with higher quality and more agility.

“We believe that we will see benefits such as higher production speeds and less material waste, as well as faster delivery, quality improvements and more fault-free packaging.”

Recently, UK-based East Lancashire Box Company purchased a BOBST EXPERTFOLD 165 A2 folder-gluing machine to boost flexibility and enhance capabilities.