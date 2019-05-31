Boulder Clean has integrated Braskem’s plant-based bioplastic into the company’s new sustainably-focused laundry detergent packaging.

Image: Boulder Clean has integrated Braskem’s bioplastic in laundry detergent packaging. Photo: courtesy of 1908 Brands.

Available from June this year, Boulder Clean’s 230oz. laundry detergent container will incorporate Braskem’s plant-based I’m green Polyethylene bioplastic into the packaging, allowing to improve sustainability and reduce overall carbon footprint.

Boulder Clean and 1908 Brands CEO Steve Savage said: “We are elated to partner with Braskem and take advantage of their bioplastic innovation to improve the sustainability of our Boulder Clean packaging.

“With the integration of carbon negative bioplastic into our latest laundry detergent container, we are taking bold action to help ensure our naturally clean products are safer for our homes and our planet.”

I’m green Polyethylene has the same properties, performance and application adaptability of fossil fuel derived polyethylene, making it a suitable substitute for conventional oil-based polyethylene.

Boulder Clean laundry container can be fully recycled through traditional post-consumer recycling channels.

The new sustainable container will be marketed at more than 50 Costco Wholesale locations in Southern California, Arizona, Utah and Colorado.

According to the company, cultivation of sugarcane used in the production of I’m green Polyethylene captures CO2 and releases O2, which means Braskem’s bioplastic has a negative carbon footprint.

Braskem North America renewables team commercial manager Joe Jankowski said: “The combination of Boulder Clean’s powerful plant-based cleaning agents, with the integration of Braskem’s carbon-negative, plant-based bio-plastic into their latest Boulder Clean product packaging aims to reduce the overall impact on the environment and meet the needs of consumers who are increasingly seeking more eco-friendly products.”

Colorado-based Boulder Clean is involved in the production of plant-based laundry, dish and surface cleaners.

Braskem is claimed to be the largest producer of thermoplastic polyolefins in the Americas, and is also a major producer of biopolymers in the world.

The company, which supplies its products to clients in around 100 countries, has 41 industrial units in Brazil, the US, Germany and Mexico. Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem, which is headquartered in Philadelphia.