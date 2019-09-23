Bradley Beach residents can conveniently recycle their plastic bags, plastic film and plastic wrap under community’s curbside recycling programme

Image: Borough of Bradley Beach and SC Johnson have collaborated on curbside plastic film recycling. Photo: courtesy of S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

US-based Borough of Bradley Beach has collaborated with household consumer brands manufacturer SC Johnson to launch a new pilot programme for curbside plastic film recycling in New Jersey.

Slated to begin on 13 November 2019, the community’s curbside recycling programme will help the residents of Bradley Beach to conveniently recycle their plastic bags, plastic film and plastic wrap.

New pilot programme for curbside plastic film recycling in New Jersey

In August this year, the Bradley Beach Borough Council passed the pilot programme, which will take place from November 2019 to November 2020.

The consumer products firm said that the plastic film can be recycled at multiple retail locations across the US via store take-back programmes. The residential curbside programme will also serve as a convenient option for consumers to recycle their plastic film and increase recycling rates.

To raise awareness, SC Johnson is offering funding for a collection vehicle, curbside bins and community engagement materials.

SC Johnson chairman and CEO Fisk Johnson said: “Making it easier for people to recycle plastic is one the best ways to reduce waste.

“We’re proud to join Bradley Beach in this effort, and we thank the community for its leadership. I hope this is the first of many more pilot programs around the U.S.”

Under the programme, the residents have to keep clean and dry plastic film items in a plastic bag, tie the top of the bag and keep the bag in the provided curbside bin, and place the curbside bin next to their recycling bin on the date of collection.

Later, the collection vehicle will pick the items for recycling. The Bradley Beach Department of Public Works (DPW) will sell the film to an end-market purchaser, after collection.

Bradley Beach mayor Gary Engelstad said: “This is a win for the environment, a win for Bradley Beach residents and a win for the plastic recycling market.

“By participating in this program, residents can help safeguard our coast and minimize our plastic waste. We thank SC Johnson for helping us make this a reality.”

In March this year, SC Johnson announced the launch of 100% recycled ocean plastic bottle as part of its efforts to reduce plastic pollution in oceans.