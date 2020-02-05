Bormioli’s primary containers featuring Ompi EZ-fill secondary packaging configuration will reduce the risk of breakages and cosmetic issues

Bormioli Pharma’s glass vials will be supplied in Ompi’s packaging configurations. (Credit: Bob Williams from Pixabay)

Stevanato Group, through Ompi, has signed an agreement with Italy-based pharma packaging manufacturer, Bormioli Pharma, to provide the latter’s glass moulded vials and containers in Ompi’s EZ-fill configuration.

Under the agreement, Bormioli’s primary containers will be equipped with Ompi EZ-fill secondary packaging configuration to reduce the risk of breakages, cosmetic issues, and particulate generation.

Biopharma’s containers will feature Ompi’s EZ-fill secondary packaging configuration

Stevanato said that the biopharma customers, contract filling organisations, and research laboratories will receive ready-to-use containers in a new configuration for their fill-finish processes and a faster drug product time-to-market.

Stevanato Group marketing and product management director Andrea Zambon said: “Lean processes, flexibility, and ease of use are EZ-fill key pillars, responding to the market’s rising demand for cost-efficient, scalable solutions.

“Customers can now count on an additional established player for the supply of ready-to-use parenteral vials.”

Stevanato noted that the Bormioli Pharma’s glass vials supplied in Ompi’s packaging configurations can be processed into existing fill-finish lines.

Bormioli Pharma marketing and innovation manager Andrea Sentimenti said: “The agreement with Stevanato Group is one more step forward in this direction and allows us to combine the high quality of our parenteral vials with the reliability of EZ-fill technology.

“The result is a premium packaging solution for parenteral drugs, engineered to overcome the challenges of the most demanding injectables.”

Bormioli Pharma, which operates seven manufacturing plants, provides integrated glass and plastic packaging solutions to customers in the pharma and biopharmaceutical markets.

In May 2019, Bormioli Pharma has launched a new bottle using 100% pharma-grade rPET, as part of its sustainability efforts.

Also suitable for food contact applications, the new bottle features better transparency, low levels of contamination, physical and mechanical properties similar to virgin PET.

Bormioli earlier announced the 2020-2023 strategic plan, which aims to increase the use of recycled materials from 2% to 30% across its packaging solutions.