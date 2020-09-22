Both firms have collaborated to produce 10 packaging closures by using Borcycle recycling technology

Menshen’s new closures are based on Borealis’ Borcycle compounds. (Credit: Borealis AG)

Austrian chemical company Borealis has partnered with plastic closures and packaging systems specialist Menshen to launch new packaging closures produced using post-consumer recycled resin.

The companies worked together to produce 10 packaging closures by using Borcycle, an advanced recycling technology that converts polyolefin-based waste streams into value-added solutions.

Borealis consumer products marketing manager Meta Cigon said: “A core pillar of the Borealis EverMinds mind-set is that value chain collaboration is essential to making plastics more circular.”

Borcycle is applied to produce a range of compounds made of recycled polyolefins (rPO) that can be used in rigid packaging applications.

The advanced technology combines Borealis recycling and compounding expertise with its own Borstar multi-modal and nucleation technologies.

The packaging solutions produced using Borcycle compounds are mostly used in laundry and home care applications. It is also helpful to produce 2K closures.

Borcycle UG522MO polypropylene compound has been used to produce new closures

Borealis and Menshen selected Borcycle UG522MO, a polypropylene (PP) compound produced using 50% PCR content, to manufacture new closures.

Borcycle UG522MO is said to help reduce CO2 emissions by up to 15% compared against virgin PP and offers better end-of-life recyclability in existing PCR streams, as well as suitable for rigid packaging applications.

Menshen sustainability head Ulrich Fleischer said: “The functionality of a closure may be affected by natural variations in PCR materials. By leveraging our respective areas of expertise, Menshen and Borealis can determine which ratios of recyclate and virgin material are appropriate for which applications.”

In March this year, Borealis commenced production of polypropylene from Neste’s renewable propane at its two production sites in Kallo and Beringen, Belgium.