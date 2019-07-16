Bobst Group has announced that in 2020 it will open a brand new facility in Itatiba-SP, Brazil, a sign of the company’s commitment to its customers in Brazil and in the wider Latin America region.

Image: BOBST intends to open new facility in Brazil. Photo: courtesy of BOBST.

The new location, close to the existing one, will increase efficiency even further, provide even more comprehensive support for local customers, and optimize production lines and services. The building is expected to be completed by the 2nd quarter of 2020, and will occupy a 6000m² area, located about 4,5 km from the existing location, and 6,0 km from the city center, close to other leading companies that operate in the region.

It will be a modern, state-of-the-art facility. Sustainability will be a priority – photovoltaic energy, green roof, paving with low waterproofing, rain water collection and reuse, and waste recycling programs are some of the initiatives to be implemented at the new facility.

The administrative building will foster a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere for innovation and collaboration. The project also includes a new and inspiring Competence Center and training area, that will allow the Bobst Latino America do Sul team to showcase its product lines and services directly to customers, providing an engaging and vivid experience. As well as its cutting edge equipment, visitors can learn more about BOBST’s superior services, including maintenance, spare parts inventory and customer training.

“We are very proud to announce this investment, as it represents a huge step in the company’s growth plans in Latin America. It was also very important for us to keep our operation in Itatiba city, meaning there will be no impact on our employees’ daily routines,” says Eduardo Petroni, CEO of Bobst Latino America do Sul.

The new facility is an essential element of the BOBST growth strategy in Latin America.

Source: Company Press Release