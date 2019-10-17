VISION CI features technical innovations and automation to ensure repeatable process consistency, minimum waste and easy manufacturing

Image: The Bobst’s VISION CI flexo press. Photo: courtesy of BOBST.

Bobst, a provider of equipment and services to packaging and label manufacturers, has introduced new CI flexo press, named VISION CI, to provide efficient, consistent and cost-effective print production.

Designed to deliver the most efficient performance for all production lengths on a wide range of substrates, the VISION CI features technical innovations and automation to ensure repeatable process consistency, minimum waste and easy manufacturing.

Bobst said that the new CI flexo press is claimed to be an ideal solution for converters seeking to add a reliable production tool to their operation.

VISION CI features technical innovations and automation technologies

Bobst CI Flexo Printing managing director Mark McInulty said: “With the VISION CI, BOBST has truly delivered on its vision for the future of CI flexo press printing.

“It combines the very latest cutting-edge technology with the highest manufacturing standards at the best price/performance ratio, putting premium print quality, reliability and highest standards of efficiency at the fingertips of converters everywhere.”

Initially available as an eight-colour press, the VISION CI provides consistent and repeatable printing quality with solvent-based and water-based ink printing, on a wide range of substrates types and thicknesses.

The compact and modular design of flexo press makes it easier for installation and set-up, Bobst said.

McInulty added: “From the moment the machine arrives, it can be installed and ready to print at the site in a matter of four weeks.

“Its compact dimensions will save valuable space, and its smart ergonomic design will ensure the operator a convenient, intuitive and fast operation. The VISION CI will bring outstanding accuracy and repeatability of performance in terms of output quality and waste-saving operation to a wider number of flexible packaging printing operations.”

Additionally, the VISION CI features ‘smartHEAT’ technology as an internal and useful energy source, as well as ‘smartCLEAN’ technology which is designed to save on ink and solvents.

Recently, Bobst has expanded its label press portfolio with the introduction of new MASTER DM5 hybrid label press.

The MASTER DM5, which combines digital and DigiFlexo printing in a single press, is claimed to be the most digitally automated press in the label market.