CEFLEX is a European consortium of companies and associations that represent the complete value chain of flexible packaging

Bobst has joined CEFLEX consortium to advance sustainable flexible packaging efforts. (Credit: BOBST)

Bobst has joined the Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging (CEFLEX) consortium to further advance its sustainable flexible packaging efforts in Europe.

Bobst has become a member of the consortium to further improve the performance of flexible packaging in the circular economy by designing and accelerating better system solutions determined via the collaboration of companies representing the entire value chain.

Flexible packaging solutions such as stand-up pouches, sachets, films, bags, liners, and wraps are hard to recycle, as they are manufactured using different materials.

Bobst, along with its partners, will focus on the development of high barrier mono-material laminate solutions that can be easily recycled. They will also focus on the creation of high barrier paper and biofilm structures.

Bobst BU Web-fed business development director Eric Pavone said: “We share the vision and aims of CEFLEX, and believe that our partnership will help us to achieve our joint goals more quickly, to the benefit of the packaging industry and the environment.

“Flexible packaging presents specific challenges with recycling, and finding solutions for these challenges is a major focus for us at the moment.

“With over 130 members from across the whole value chain all focused on the same goal, CEFLEX represents a very powerful means of achieving the goal of a truly circular economy for flexible packaging.”

Established in 1890, Bobst provides substrate processing, printing and converting equipment and services or the label, flexible packaging, folding carton, and corrugated industries.

With operations in over 50 countries, the company operates five production facilities in eight countries and employs more than 5,500 people.