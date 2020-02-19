The new 4-inch XD5-40d mid-level desktop barcode and label printer expands Bixolon’s XD5 labelling range

The Bixolon’s new XD5-40d mid-level direct thermal desktop barcode and label printer. (Credit: BIXOLON)

Bixolon Europe, a subsidiary of mobile, label and POS printer manufacturer Bixolon, has introduced new direct thermal desktop label printer, named XD5-40d, for the European market.

The new 4-inch XD5-40d mid-level direct thermal desktop barcode and label printer, which is available as XD5-40d (203dpi) and XD5-43d (300dpi) resolution options, expands the company’s XD5 labelling range.

Available in a compact and clamshell design, the new label printer features a comprehensive software intended for labelling applications to cater to manufacturing, transport and logistics, retail and healthcare industries.

XD5-40d label printer offers printing speeds of up to 178mm/sec

The XD5-40d’s standard model offers printing speeds of up to 178mm/sec and quick data processing, with memory space of up to 256MB SDRAM and 256MB Flash.

Bixolon Europe managing director Charlie Kim said: “The launch of the XD5 mid-label printer range signifies BIXOLON’s ongoing commitment to providing a growing range of label printing solutions fit for function.

“The XD5-40d is packed with key features and complemented with industry leading firmware and software add-ons to provide users with printing flexibility for a range of applications.”

Besides an auto cutter, a field installable peeler, and an external paper supply, the printer comes with an optional visual LCD display, a paper guide and holder that can be adjusted and a space for media roll with a diameter of up to 127mm.

Additionally, the printer is equipped with Smart Media Detection feature, which is designed to enable automatic media detection of gap, black mark, continuous or notch media formats.

Compatible with many programming languages such as SLCS, BPL-Z and BPL-E, the XD5-40d also supports several connectivity options , with dual USB2.0 and USB Host serving as standard. It also has an optional, 802.11a/b/g/n Dual-WLAN, MFi Certified Dual-Bluetooth (Classic + LE), Serial or Ethernet.

The printer is compatible with label design softwares including Bixolon’s Label Artist-II and BarTender.

Last year, Bixolon Europe announced the launch of the XD3-40d direct thermal barcode and label printer from its new XD3 entry-level desktop printing range.