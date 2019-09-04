As the first printer available in the series, the XD3-40d is available as XD3-40d (203dpi), XD3-43d (300dpi) print resolution options

Image: The first model from BIXOLON’s new entry-level desktop label printing range. Photo: Courtesy of BIXOLON.

BIXOLON Europe, a subsidiary of BIXOLON, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer today announced the launch of the XD3-40d, a 4-inch (118mm) Direct Thermal Barcode and Label Printer from its new XD3 entry-level desktop printing range to the European Market.

Featuring a compact design, key industry features and competitive pricing, ideal for labelling applications within Manufacturing, Retail, Warehousing and Logistics markets.

As the first printer available in the series, the XD3-40d is available as XD3-40d (203dpi), XD3-43d (300dpi) print resolution options. The XD3-40d standard model offers quick data processing and print speeds up to 5 ips (127mm/sec) at 203 dpi to produce high quality text, graphics and barcodes to labelling media. Supporting a stand-alone configuration with a visual LED and a media roll diameter up to 127mm. The XD3-40d offering easy paper loading with adjustable paper guide and plus holder, alongside an optional peeler, plus an external paper supply. For added simplicity, the label printer also offers simple toolless maintenance of the roller and print head.

Available with USB interface as standard and optional USB V2.0 + Serial + Ethernet. The XD3-40d is compatible with market-leading programming languages including SLCs, BPL-Z and BPL-E, while supporting Smart Switch Programming Language to allow for seamless integration into legacy and current installations. The XD3 series is also accompanied with comprehensive SDKs for Windows and Linux, alongside compatibility with label design software including BIXOLON’s Label Artist-II and BarTender®. While supported by a 2 year warranty as standard.

“BIXOLON is experiencing a growing demand for desktop label printing solutions to suit every budget,” explains Charlie Kim, Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe. “The XD3 Series sits at the lower end of BIXOLON’s existing portfolio of successful desktop label and industrial desktop label printers, supplemented with key features and competitive pricing.”

Source: Company Press Release