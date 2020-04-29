The Company has undergone initial testing with a US-based engineering firm servicing the federal government, to use its SRF as a replacement for coal in thermal processing applications for steam boilers and power plants

BioHiTech explores uses for solid recovered fuel. (Credit: meineresterampe from Pixabay)

BioHiTech Global, a technology and services company that provides cost-effective and sustainable waste management solutions, announced today that the Company has received several inquiries from both domestic and international companies to explore additional uses for the EPA recognized renewable solid recovered fuel (SRF) produced by its current and future HEBioT resource recovery facilities.

The Company has undergone initial testing with a US-based engineering firm servicing the federal government, to use its SRF as a replacement for coal in thermal processing applications for steam boilers and power plants. The Company is also collaborating with a renewable materials manufacturer based in Israel that is expected to begin testing the SRF as feedstock for its renewable thermoplastic.

BioHiTech launched its first HEBioT resource recovery facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia (the “Martinsburg Facility”) in 2019. The Martinsburg facility is capable of processing 110,000 tons of municipal solid waste annually while producing 50,000 tons of SRF. That SRF is currently being utilized as a partial replacement for coal by nearby cement manufacturers. The processing of municipal solid waste at the Martinsburg Facility results in up to an 80% reduction in landfill usage.

“We are excited about the interest in our SRF for alternative renewable applications as we work to build our footprint of HEBioT resource recovery facilities in the US,” said Frank E. Celli, Chief Executive Officer, BioHiTech Global. “During the first year of ramping up our operations at the Martinsburg facility, we have significantly improved the yield of SRF to a level that is now above our initial expectations. While this facility is dedicated to providing SRF to our cement manufacturing partners, having additional commercial uses for our SRF will increase the value of the product and enable us to increase the potential geographic locations for sighting additional facilities in the coming years. We look forward to working with these and other like minded companies committed to achieving a more sustainable future.”

