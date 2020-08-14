BGZ brands owns three consumer electronic accessory brands - BodyGuardz, Lander and Moxyo

BGZ brands will make BodyGuardz and Lander packaging 100% paper by fall 2020. (Credit: BGZ brands)

BGZ brands, a US-based consumer electronic accessory brand, has committed to making its packaging 100% recyclable and plastic-free in order to contribute to a circular economy.

The company owns three consumer electronic accessory brands – BodyGuardz, Lander and Moxyo.

As part of the sustainability efforts, BGZ brands has pledged to make BodyGuardz and Lander packaging 100% paper by fall 2020 while the packaging of Moxyo line will be plastic-free starting next year.

BGZ brands president and CEO Kirk Feller said: “At BGZ brands, it’s always been about helping people.

“That commitment extends to our recognition and responsibility to leave our surroundings better than we found them.

“Our team is committed to driving innovative solutions that support long-term sustainability and a promising future.”

BGZ brands to switch to soy-based ink for packaging printing

Additionally, BGZ brands is planning to use soy-based ink on the packaging that is designed to produce 20% lesser volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which is typically seen in petroleum-based inks.

The firm will also use eco-friendly resources, including the bioplastics and recycled materials while Lander products are planned to be made of recycled ocean plastics derived materials.

As part of the sustainability commitment, the company has established partnerships with firms including with ocean plastic recycling company Repreve.

Through the new partnerships, the firm expects foreign manufacturing factories to source eco-friendly materials while enhancing manufacturing with new technologies.

Moreover, BGZ brands will introduce multiple fulfilment centres for online and retail orders for faster shipping times for customers. It also intends to use 100% recyclable materials for reduced-size shipping boxes.