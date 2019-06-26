Berry Global Group announced that it has signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment to eliminate plastic pollution at its source. The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment is led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, in collaboration with UN Environment.

Image: Berry has been developing recyclable alternatives to replace non-recyclable packaging for many years. Photo: courtesy of andhu / FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Berry’s involvement with the Global Commitment is complementary to its efforts with the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and furthers the Company’s commitments to its recently announced sustainability strategy, Impact 2025.

“At Berry, we stand behind the power of plastics and are placing a priority on creating a more sustainable future. We are innovating our products to encourage recyclability, use of recycled content, and lightweighting. In conjunction with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, we are proud to accelerate the transition towards a circular economy,” said Tom Salmon, Berry Chairman and CEO.

By signing the Global Commitment, Berry has pledged to:

Berry has been developing recyclable alternatives to replace non-recyclable packaging for many years. Berry will continue to develop widely recyclable packaging to replace less recyclable alternatives. In the near term, the Company commits to develop a widely recyclable alternative for each of its polystyrene product lines by the end of 2020.

These commitments are complementary to Berry’s deep history of lightweighting success. Lightweighting is a process of design and engineering improvements that reduce the overall amount of plastic needed to deliver performance and protective properties of a product. This expertise has been at the core of the Company’s business and is a key benefit of plastics.

Berry has been and will continue to take steps to transition the market to packaging that is recyclable in today’s infrastructure. In addition to this, the Company is introducing new products with enhanced recyclability, like Entour, a line of polyethylene films designed with recyclability in mind.

As a longtime advocate of recycling and recycled content, Berry has set its goal to incorporate at least 10 percent recycled content into its fast-moving consumer goods packaging by 2025. As an initial step towards its effort to drive incremental demand for recycled content, the Company introduced Verdant™, a line of bottles, jars, tubes, caps, and closures, containing 25-100 percent recycled content. Berry will continue to incorporate recycled content in application as material which meets safety and performance requirements becomes available.

Berry has commercialized multiple reusable packages in the past and will partner with customers on new reusable packaging applications and models. The Company has committed to evaluate all of its product lines by the end of 2020 to determine the best potential markets for reusable packaging.

Berry Global Group, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of ‘Always Advancing to Protect What’s Important,’ and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions.

The company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative nonwoven, flexible, and rigid products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets.

Source: Company Press Release