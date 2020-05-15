The ESE’s new BAGIO series will facilitate the efficient disposal and sorting of both waste and recyclable items

Berry Global brand ESE has introduced new semi-underground waste collection systems. (Credit: Berry Global Inc)

Berry Global brand ESE has introduced a new comprehensive range of semi-underground waste collection systems under BAGIO series.

The new semi-underground waste collection systems will serve as an effective and space-efficient solution for the disposal and sorting of both waste and recyclable items.

The ESE has worked with the Berry CPI sister company Berry Promens Roto to produce new semi-underground waste collection systems.

The new semi-underground systems are suitable for use in busy public areas

Berry brand’s new semi-underground systems can be used in busy public areas, including housing estates, motorway services, and parks.

With occupying minimum space, the new semi-underground waste collection systems hold the capacity to collect large volumes of waste and recyclables.

According to the company, the BAGIO system delivers multiple benefits in terms of its features, as well as different sizes and volumes.

The BAGIO system integrates a bag for easy and economical emptying by the waste collector. It is available in different sizes ranging from 0.8m3 to 5.0m3, as well as in both short and long versions with advanced functionality.

The short versions with shallow depths can be easily installed in densely populated areas, as it helps to avoid disturbing the existing ducts and pipework.

Berry brand is offering specific BAGIO versions for different types of waste or recyclables for the better separation of materials, which are required to be recycled from general waste.

Berry Promens Roto’s Rijen factory is engaged in the production of BAGIO range. The facility has advanced equipment for the production of very large containers and lids.

In April, Berry Global unveiled plans to develop new sizes and orifice options for dispensing and flip-top closures.

The company offers flip-top closures in various orifice size and value options ranging from 15mm to 53mm.