Berry Global has unveiled plans to develop new sizes and orifice options for dispensing and flip-top closures.

The company offers flip-top closures in various orifice size and value options ranging from 15mm to 53mm.

Berry Global offers FlipGuard tamper-evident closure for food and home care markets

Berry Global is also offering FlipGuard tamper-evident closure for the customers in the food and home care markets.

The firm has expanded its dispensing closure portfolio, after the acquisition of RPC Group in 2019.

Berry said that the growth within this market is allowing the company to offer a range of options and as per the customer’s demand.

In March this year, Berry Global unveiled plans to expand its production capacity of ultra-high performance (UHP) machine and hand stretch films in North American locations.

The company announced the investment of around $30m to install new lines and make upgrades to existing assets in nine of its North American locations, which are presently involved in the manufacturing of stretch film.

Based in Evansville of Indiana, Berry Global provides a range of rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products for consumer and industrial end markets.

The firm offers agricultural films, drink cups, plates, bottles, bowls, jars, containers, lids, tubes, closures, and trash bags, as well as offers tapes, adhesives, and other packaging products.