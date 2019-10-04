Vidrimon will be integrated into the Bruni Glass organisation and the new company will be known as Bruni Glass Iberia

Image: Berlin Packaging has acquired Southern European packaging supplier Vidrimon. Photo: courtesy of Berlin Packaging.

US-based packaging services provider Berlin Packaging has acquired Spain-based packaging solutions provider Vidrimon for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Montilla, Vidrimon is a premier supplier of olive oil bottles and glass packaging solutions for the customers in Southern Europe.

Berlin Packaging chairman and CEO Andrew Berlin said: “We’ve experienced tremendous growth in Europe in 2019 with four strong companies joining our organisation.

“As we grow, we remain steadfast in our commitment to quality, innovative design, and helping our customers to improve their bottom lines with our packaging products and services.”

For Berlin, Vidrimon is the 12th overall acquisition since 2010 and fourth in Europe this year. This year’s acquisitions helped Berlin to add locations in France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Berlin will integrate Vidrimon into its Bruni Glass organisation and will rename it as Bruni Glass Iberia.

The deal allows Berlin customers to access Vidrimon’s speciality glass bottles, while Vidrimon customers can access Berlin’s glass, plastic, and metal packaging and closure solutions.

The combined company is said to be the largest packaging distributor in Europe, as well as mostly covers the North American region, allowing providing better logistics support for customers on both continents.

Vidrimon’s expertise in glass packaging for the olive oil and beverage sectors will help Berlin to better serve its range of industry segments, including food, beverage, pharma, personal care, household care, cannabis, and industrial packaging.

Both Berlin and Vidrimon suppliers can access a combined 200-person sales force in North America and Europe, in addition to a database of qualified packaging customers and prospects with more than 150,000.

Bruni Glass CEO Paolo Recrosio said: “Adding Vidrimon is another important building block as we become the world’s strongest, broadest, and most customer-centric packaging supplier.”

