Berlin Packaging intends to expand its business with the acquisition of Italian packaging firm Vetroservice

Image: Berlin Packaging acquired packaging supplier Vetroservice. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

US-based packaging services provider Berlin Packaging has closed the acquisition of Italian packaging supplier Vetroservice for an undisclosed amount.

Vetroservice is engaged in supplying glass containers for the food and wine market. It supplies glass packaging for the olive oil, balsamic vinegar and wine segments.

The deal marks Berlin Packaging’s 11th acquisition since 2010

The acquisition is a part of Berlin Packaging’s expansion plan in Europe. The latest deal marks the firm’s 11th overall acquisition since 2010 and third in Europe since 2019.

Berlin Packaging CEO and chairman Andrew Berlin said: “Having acquired two important European suppliers in the past two months and with more acquisitions in the works, we are well positioned to provide bottom line growth to customers around the world.

“Like Berlin Packaging, Vetroservice has a long and storied history and over a hundred years’ experience thrilling customers and revolutionizing the packaging business.”

Berlin Packaging is a hybrid packaging supplier of glass, plastic and metal containers and closures. It operates in Europe through Bruni Glass division in Italy and the Bruni Erben division in England.

Berlin said that the acquisition allows customers and suppliers of both companies to gain significant benefits from the combined operations.

Berlin Packaging and Bruni Glass CEO Paolo Recrosio said: “With our unparalleled European offering and our deep experience, especially in the food, wine, and spirits verticals, we can continue to grow our company, and more important, help our customers be more profitable.”

The firm noted that the customers of Vetroservice will now be able to access complete packaging offering and a wide array of services offered free of charge in exchange for new packaging business.

Berlin expects the Vetroservice’s experience in packaging for the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and wine verticals and strategic location in Italy to complement its ability to provide a range of premium and speciality glass, innovative designs for the food and wine markets.

Earlier this month, Berlin Packaging has acquired Vincap and Adolfse Packaging (jointly Vincap & Adolfse), a packaging supplier in Utrecht, the Netherlands.