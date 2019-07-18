UK-based label print provider Baker Labels has invested in Screen’s Truepress Jet L350UV+LM press, in a bid to enhance its production operations.

Image: Screen’s Truepress Jet L350UV+LM press. Photo: courtesy of Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions.

The Truepress Jet L350UV+LM press will enable Baker Labels to expand its application offering and increase capacity for its existing print line.

Baker Labels managing director Steve Baker said: “With the uptime, reliability and quality we’ve experienced with our Truepress L350UV press – in combination with the industry leading speeds of up to 60 metres per minute – investing in the L350UV+LM was an obvious choice to expand our capacity.”

Truepress Jet L350UV+LM, which uses low migration inks, has been designed to produce premium labels that are compliant with the stringent safety standards of food packaging.

Featuring a chiller, the Truepress Jet L350UV+LM provides flexibility to use new substrate options, including thin substrates that are heat sensitive. It will also help cool and stabilise the thin substrates.

Truepress Jet L350UV+ series is said to be the flexible and automated label production system in its class.

Screen’s Truepress Jet L350UV+LM system is provided with a newly developed nitrogen purge mechanism. It is compliant with EuPIA Exclusion Policy for Printing Inks and Related Products, Swiss Ordinance and Nestlé Guidance.

Screen Europe sales senior vice president Bui Burke said: “We are delighted that Baker Labels has once again invested in our market-leading solutions. This is a testament to our technology which is being increasingly adopted by the labels market. We anticipate that the Truepress Jet L350UV+LM will become the standard for the food labels sector.”

Screen also produces Truepress Jet L350UV+ that delivers required speeds for a digital label system of up to 60m per minute.

The system is installed with an advanced chill roller to cool thin substrates, as well as supports a range of new possibilities for label production.

Baker Labels is involved in the production of various labels ranging from basic plain labels to full colour and dual-layer labels.

The company produces barcode labels, blockout labels, domed labels, peel and reveal labels, product labels, small viable labels, personalised labels, and others.