UK-based trade label manufacturer Baker Labels has invested in Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+LM to boost its printing capability.

Image: Baker Labels managing director Steve Baker with new press. Photo: courtesy of Baker Self Adhesive Label Co Ltd.

The new Truepress Jet L350UV+LM UV inkjet label press is an updated version of the Truepress inkjet printer, which is already in place at Bakers. It has been designed to offer an increased colour gamut including orange ink along with the C, M, Y, K set and white ink.

Additionally, the new press offers low migration inks which improve safety for food package labels. It features a chill roller to increase stability for thin materials and unsupported films.

Baker Labels said in statement: “Orange ink enables richer reproduction of vivid colours, adding to the visual appeal of fruits and other foods.”

The new machine allows Bakers to increase in the range of packaging and label applications that can be printed.

Baker Labels managing director Steve Baker said: “This is a top piece of kit and perfect for our continuing efforts to improve the quality and service we offer our trade customers.”

Bakers said it has increased floor capacity at Brentwood factory premises by 50% since expansion in 2018.

The Truepress Jet L350UV+ is equipped to enable customers to print the finest of detail, capturing the highest definition and the smallest of text point size, crucial on pharmaceutical and cosmetic labels.

The firm, in a statement, noted: “In addition, its incredibly stable transport mechanism tightly controls paper feeding to maintain optimal transfer conditions. This precision is essential for producing detailed dot codes such as QR and barcodes, as well as any other security printing requiring a high level of accuracy.”

Baker Label currently operates Truepress which was purchased in 2015, three HP Indigo WS6900s and the Nilpeter FB3, all of which are supported by quality finishing on a range of AB Graphic Digicon finishers including the two Series 3 presses.

Last year, Screen has installed the Truepress Jet L350UV inkjet label press at Ample Industries, a US-based full service label converter.