Data visualisation technologies provider AstroNova has introduced a new tabletop digital colour label printer, QuickLabel QL-120X.

Image: AstroNova’s new QuickLabel QL-120X tabletop digital colour label printer. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

The new QuickLabel QL-120X, which comes with a two-year warranty, is designed for on-demand digital colour label printing. It is expected to offer enhanced label quality, performance, and extended printhead life.

Built on AstroNova’s Kiaro! platform, the QL-120X features economical, high-capacity ink cartridges and efficient, dye-based inks.

The flexible, high-quality, efficient solution features next-generation printhead technology and is capable of printing three times more labels (over the life of the printheads) than the original QL-120.

AstroNova president and CEO Greg Woods said: “The QL-120X combines vibrant color quality and exceptional resolution producing sharp, crisp, clear images and fast print speeds to deliver what we expect will be the best customer experience on the market.

“This next-generation printer is designed to operate for extended periods in rigorous production environments, making it the perfect color label printing solution for an array of industries such as food and beverage, biomedical products, nutraceuticals, hardware, and cosmetics.”

The printer features four individual, snap-in, colour printheads that are designed to enable quick on-site changeover, avoiding replacement downtime or expensive printer refurbishment.

AstroNova said that the printer and printhead technology are covered under a two-year standard warranty.

The firm said in a statement: “With these improvements, the total cost of ownership is reduced by up to 35% compared with competitive pigment-based labelling technologies, resulting in significant savings over the lifetime of the printer.”

The easy-to-use QL-120X printer will allow customers to use one printer for all their label needs such as printing labels as narrow as 0.5” or as wide as 4.2” on the same device on a variety of media types ranging from matte to high gloss paper and synthetics.

Each of the QL-120X is provided with one free license to QuickLabel’s advanced labelling software, CQL Pro, which allows users to easily design, manage, and print labels.

Woods added: “The design and benefits of the QL-120X reflect our philosophy of being a strategic partner to our customers by providing not merely a printer but a complete color labeling solution.”

In 2018, AstroNova has launched a new food-safe flexible packaging printing solution, which is designed to work with TrojanLabel presses.