The digital press is claimed to be the ideal flexible package printing solution for brand owners, manufacturers and commercial printers to efficiently grow their businesses

Image: The T2-L delivers superior print quality using Natura inks, which are formulated with nearly 70% water. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Data visualisation technologies provider AstroNova has launched the TrojanLabel T2-L, a new narrow web digital flexible packaging press designed to meet the demand for digital print for packaging business.

Developed in partnership with digital print substrates provider Sihl, the T2-L is claimed to be the ideal flexible package printing solution for brand owners, manufacturers and commercial printers to efficiently scale and grow their businesses.

Designed to accommodate both short-run and high-volume digital printing, the T2-L uses Natura inks, which are formulated with nearly 70% water.

AstroNova president and CEO Greg Woods said: “Its high-quality, recyclable, flexible packaging materials make Sihl a perfect partner for AstroNova in providing a total solution that is environmentally friendly, food-friendly and sustainable.

“We are proud to partner with Sihl on this initiative, offering our customers what we believe will be the flexible packaging solution with the highest return on investment in the industry.”

Sihl’s eco-friendly brand packaging product portfolio is used for T2-L press

AstroNova said that the Sihl’s environmentally-friendly ARTYSIO brand packaging product portfolio is used for the T2-L.

The firm is also partnering with Sihl to develop a range of new flexible packaging materials.

Woods added: “Our T2-L plays directly into strong secular trends driving the growth of the flexible packaging industry, including increased urbanization, a greater consumer focus on sustainability and the growth of e-commerce.

“Our technology helps to create lightweight, durable packaging that reduces waste, lowers transportation costs, and is safer for the environment.”

AstroNova plans to showcase the T2-L packaging press at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Labelexpo Europe 2019 events.

In July 2019, AstroNova has launched a new tabletop digital colour label printer, QuickLabel QL-120X.

The new QuickLabel QL-120X printer, which comes with a two-year warranty, has been designed for on-demand digital colour label printing.

Expected to offer enhanced label quality, performance, and extended printhead life, the QL-120X is built on AstroNova’s Kiaro! platform, and features economical, high-capacity ink cartridges and efficient, dye-based inks.