A larger version of the company’s TrojanLabel T4 professional label press, the TrojanLabel T5 system is integrated with a smart, compact converter unit

Image: The TrojanLabel T5 is built on AstroNova’s TrojanLabel T3 Digital inkjet label press platform. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Data visualisation technologies provider AstroNova has introduced TrojanLabel T5, an advanced professional, in-line digital colour label press and finishing system.

The TrojanLabel T5, a larger version of the company’s TrojanLabel T4 professional label press and finishing system, features UV flexo varnish capabilities.

TrojanLabel T5 is built on TrojanLabel T3 digital inkjet label press platform

Built on AstroNova’s TrojanLabel T3 Digital Inkjet Label Press platform, the TrojanLabel T5 is integrated with a smart, compact converter unit that features UV flexo varnish, lamination, rotary die-cutting, slitting, and waste removal.

AstroNova president and CEO Greg Woods said: “The T5 is a great step up in our offerings, providing professional printers and large brand owners with a high-performance system that delivers great results from start to finish.

“We are excited about the addition of this unique, versatile solution to our TrojanLabel family of professional digital color label presses and specialty printers.”

AstroNova said that the addition of T5 to its product line-up allows it to offer a broad range of products to meet the variety of labelling and production requirements.

The company has first demonstrated the T5 all-in-one digital print and finish in-line labelling solution, which is already commissioned at customer sites in Europe and the US, at Labelexpo Europe 2019 event held in September in Belgium.

Enhancements to the T5 production label printing and finishing solution include spot and SUPERgloss varnish, lamination, slit & rewind, and cold foil application for silver, gold, and metallic decorative accents.

In September 2019, AstroNova has introduced the TrojanLabel T2-L, a new narrow web digital flexible packaging press designed to meet the digital print demand for the packaging business.

Developed in partnership with digital print substrates provider Sihl, the T2-L is claimed to be the ideal flexible package printing solution for brand owners to efficiently scale and grow their businesses.

AstroNova is engaged in providing solutions from QuickLabel tabletop, on-demand printers to TrojanLabel full-print finishing systems, as well as a wide range of complementary solutions including software, label materials, accessories, and global technical support.