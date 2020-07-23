Ardagh has produced a new 14oz kombucha bottle using 100% recyclable flint glass

Ardagh has provided 14oz kombucha bottle to Lenny Boy Brewing. (Credit: Ardagh Group S.A.)

Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a business unit of Ardagh Group, has provided a new 14oz kombucha bottle to Lenny Boy Brewing.

The new 14oz kombucha bottle has been manufactured at Ardagh’s Wilson glass production facility in North Carolina.

The packaging firm has designed the new kombucha bottle, which is produced using a 100% recyclable flint (clear) glass.

Lenny Boy Brewing owner Nathan Villaume said: “We are extremely excited to partner with Ardagh to have our kombucha bottles manufactured locally in North Carolina.

“Sourcing raw materials locally is one way we look to support our communities – and this partnership provides us with a great opportunity to do so.”

Ardagh provides four stock bottles in different designs for the kombucha market

The packaging firm stated that the new stock kombucha bottle is available for purchase in its stock catalogue.

It currently provides four stock bottles in different designs for the kombucha market. The bottle’s size range from 12oz to 48oz.

In May this year, Ardagh Group, Glass – North America agreed to supply contemporary wine bottles to US-based Wollersheim Winery.

The business unit of Ardagh Group said that the 100% recyclable glass bottles comply with Wollersheim’s goals to preserve the environment.