The new PZ spray pump and a Disc-top closure are developed using a 100% post-consumer resin (PCR) grey material

Aptar develops 100% PCR PZ spray pump and Disc-top closure for WildWash. (Credit: AptarGroup, Inc.)

Aptar Beauty + Home, a business unit of AptarGroup, has developed a 100% post-consumer resin (PCR) PZ spray pump as well as a Disc-top closure for a natural pet care brand WildWash.

The brand is committed to protecting the environment by using sustainable, natural ingredients and providing full product transparency for its customers.

Aptar has developed the standard PZ spray pump and a Disc-top closure using a 100% PCR grey material by working in close collaboration with its suppliers and expert in-house design teams.

The new spray pump and the closure are paired with natural pet care brand’s 100% PCR bottles.

WildWash uses the recycled plastic spray pumps and caps for its redesigned range of dog and cat shampoos, conditioners as well as its grooming products.

The company has been developing a natural line of pet shampoos and cosmetics in England.

