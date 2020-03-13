The integration of the regenerated plastic in the packaging is the result of a partnership between Aptar, SABIC and REN Clean Skincare

Aptar has announced packaging for cosmetics using certified recycled plastic. (Credit: AptarGroup, Inc.)

Aptar Beauty + Home, a global leader in packaging and dispensing systems for the cosmetics industry, continues to focus its efforts on sustainable product development. Aptar has created the world’s first certified recycled plastic beauty packaging that is certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) and is used in the relaunch of REN Clean Skincare’s best-selling moisturizer, EVERCALM™ Global Protection Day Cream.

Plastic at the core of a new circular economy

Through its collaboration with REN Clean Skincare, Aptar and its partners have positioned themselves as pioneers in using material from this revolutionary type of recycled plastic resin supplied by SABIC, a global leader in the production and distribution of polymers and thermoplastic materials. SABIC has perfected the difficult task of converting post-consumer, lowgrade plastic waste otherwise destined for incineration or landfill, into virgin plastic, which has been audited and approved by the ISCC according to a mass balance approach.

Collaboration delivers results for sustainability

The integration of the “regenerated plastic” in the packaging is the result of a novel partnership between Aptar, SABIC and REN Clean Skincare, each responsible for a key link in the value chain.

Experts in airless packaging at Aptar’s plant in Villingen, Germany, were tasked with developing the product’s packaging using SABIC’s new circular certified plastic for all the polypropylene parts. The Villingen site received the ISCC PLUS certification, which guarantees the traceability of the raw material used for packaging injection. It certifies that the material has been used in compliance with ISCC PLUS standards, which ensures a reduction of virgin material use.

Packaged in an eco-designed airless bottle, it is the first global launch in the cosmetic industry to use recycled plastic made of certified circular polymer developed by SABIC, certified by ISCC PLUS and produced by Aptar. This plastic is compliant for use as packaging for both food and cosmetics, and is of a quality that is equal to virgin plastic in terms of visual aspects like transparency, brightness, decorative possibilities and flexibility. The bottle is recyclable at end of life thanks to Aptar’s expertise in singlematerial airless packaging, and has been approved for recyclability by the Technical Committee for the Recycling of Plastic Packaging (COTREP). As a bonus, it has a very high product restitution rate, with practically no loss of the formula.

Aptar, Committed to the circular economy

Aptar is an active member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s CE100 Network. Aptar has committed to reducing its impact on the planet while creating top quality, sustainable products.

