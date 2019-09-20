The closure features a new hook profile that provides additional tactile and audible feedback during opening and closing of the bag

Image: New EASY-LOCK Touch 974 sensory closure for small bags. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Hook and loop fastening system specialist Aplix has introduced a new EASY-LOCK Touch 974 sensory closure for small bags.

Part of the EASY-LOCK by APLIX reclose range, the new exclusive closure has been engineered with a newly designed hook profile to offer additional tactile and audible feedback during opening and closing of the bag.

New EASY-LOCK Touch 974 sensory closure for small bags

The new Touch 974 closure is suitable for pet treats and powdered products such as protein powder, frozen foods, dried fruits and nuts, snacks and other packaged goods.

The increased sensory feedback is said to reinforce the feeling of closure, providing consumers with the confidence of sealing the bag every time.

Aplix said that it is able to provide its customers with a diverse range of reclose solutions that improve package aesthetics and functionality by expanding its EASY-LOCK product offerings.

EASY-LOCK by APLIX is an advanced reclosable system developed for flexible packaging applications. The hook-to-hook technology facilitates easy opening with the application of minimal pressure to reclose packages.

EASY-LOCK by APLIX is a 100% polyethylene recyclable closure, which is designed to meet the consumer, retailer and CPG demands for more environmentally friendly packaging.

EASY-LOCK Touch product portfolio includes narrow closures, which can be used for small stand-up pouches and bags.

Aplix global sales and marketing vice president Quresh Sachee said: “Listening closely to our customers’ needs in the packaging industry has inspired APLIX to design a reinforced closure system for smaller packages.”

Aplix provides products and solutions for the customers in multiple self-gripping fastening markets, including aircraft, automotive, cleaning, hygiene, medical, packaging and other specialised industries.

In November 2016, Aplix introduced a new sensory closure for a small bag. The new 16mm Easy-Lock Touch closure has been designed to improve the functionality of the package, enabling to provide an enhanced experience to the consumer.