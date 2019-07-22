Apex Plastics is pleased to announce the addition of a view stripe capability to its bottle production.

Image: Apex Plastics’ new view stripe on bottle production. Photo: courtesy of APEX Plastics.

This new capability will allow the company to offer its customers an added feature that will make their products stand apart in the marketplace.

View striping is available on molds that are compatible with Bekum H-155 blow molding machines. The view stripe is created by extruding a natural stripe into a colored bottle so that the contents are visible. No mold modifications are required for this process.

“At Apex Plastics we always strive to offer our customers more options,” said Damon Neff, President of Apex Plastics. “All the investments we make into our company’s expansion of products is done with our customers in mind.”

The view stripe enables the user to visualize the levels of content inside the bottle. These bottles can be used for products such as fuel, oil, lubricants, detergents, and more. Apex Plastics’ blow molding operation has the capability of producing bottles in a variety of colors and sizes. For more information visit our website www.apexplastics.com and fill out the information request form.

Source: Company Press Release