Anderson & Vreeland will sell Xeikon line of dry toner and inkjet-based digital label presses in the US and Canada

Flexographic printers provider Anderson & Vreeland has entered into a supply agreement with Xeikon America.

Under the agreement, Anderson & Vreeland will market the Xeikon line of dry toner and inkjet-based digital label presses in the US and Canada.

The distribution deal to improve Xeikon’s sales operations in North America

The deal, which was announced at the TLMI annual meeting, will help Xeikon to increase its sales operations in North America.

Xeikon America sales vice president David Wilkins said: “As market dynamics continue to evolve, label converters are challenged to meet their customers’ evolving requirements. They need to find the right print production manufacturing process for this changing market.

“Anderson & Vreeland is a trusted advisor to the industry, providing label shops with inks, flexo plates, plate imagers and plate processors. They’re uniquely positioned to engage in such conversations, which now include Xeikon digital printing. This partnership has enormous potential for both our companies and, ultimately, our customers.”

Anderson & Vreeland will start the distribution of Xeikon digital press solutions in early 2020, while the current Xeikon sales managers continue to manage their territory and account base.

For each customer, Anderson & Vreeland will work in collaboration with Xeikon’s regional sales managers to assemble the optimal configuration, as well as help in contract negotiation, ordering and installation.

Xeikon will also offer maintenance services and consumables for the digital presses, upon completion of the sale.

Anderson & Vreeland digital business solutions director Dave Miller said: “We have chosen to work with Xeikon because they have the broadest portfolio in the digital label space covering both UV inkjet and dry toner technologies, converting equipment, consumables, embellishment and workflow software.”

