The new sustainable 25g sachet format for powdered chocolate will be available in Colombia this month

Amcor has launched new recyclable chocolate sachet in Latin America. (Credit: Amcor plc)

Packaging company Amcor has unveiled the first designed to be recycled plastic packaging for powdered chocolate in Latin America, as part of its sustainable efforts.

Once recycled, the new solution is said to reduce the package’s carbon footprint by 53% and water consumption by 84% compared to the earlier packaging solution.

Amcor’s new sachet consists of a high-barrier feature, which provides protection against humidity.

The company will provide the new packaging in a 25g sachet format to consumers in Colombia from this month.

Amcor stated that it has worked with the customer and leveraged its global and local R&D resources to develop the new packaging solution, which meets sustainability standards while maintaining product protection, shelf life and aesthetic appeal.

Amcor Colombia R&D manager Fabio Gonzalez said: “The new sachet is designed to be recycled in accordance with industry standards.

“This development reflects Amcor’s unique R&D capabilities for creating innovative new packaging solutions that meet high standards for shelf life, sustainability criteria and visual appeal. It also reaffirms our commitment to ensuring all our packaging is designed to be recyclable or reusable by 2025.”

The company is also planning to provide similar advanced packaging solutions to the product’s larger formats, as well as similar dry food product lines that need a high humidity barrier.

Recently, Amcor launched designed to be recycled packaging for dry soups in Chile, as well as replaced cans with flexible pouches for condensed milk.

In addition, the company launched the designed to be recycled retort pouch for wet pet food in the Netherlands and food flexible packaging made with recycled content in Australia.

Last month, Amcor and Nestlé have unveiled recyclable paper packaging for Smarties confectionery brand in Australia.

Amcor is also said to be the first global packaging company to commit to developing all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025.