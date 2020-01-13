Under the deal, Amcor will combine its shrink bag and roll stock film for meat and cheese with Moda’s system to help producers improve operational efficiencies and minimise total cost savings

Amcor Flexibles North America has collaborated with Moda vacuum packaging systems to provide advanced packaging solutions for customers.

With advanced design, science and manufacturing, both companies provide various innovative flexible packaging solutions to food processors.

Amcor senior marketing director Dr Don Schnabel said: “Specifically for protein applications, meat processors can experience increased throughput up to 40 bags per minute, while reducing labour costs by 50% or more with Flow-Tite shrink rollstock and Moda equipment.”

Moda’s packaging system to improve productivity and reduce total package costs

Moda manufactures modular packaging equipment, which incorporates the latest technology with a hygienic design for vacuum packaging.

The company’s high-performance packaging system will help address the challenges of demanding environments, enhance productivity, as well as deliver energy, labour and total package cost savings.

According to Amcor, Moda’s rigorously tested line of systems offer improved ergonomics, product-flow and food safety.

Schnabel further added: “Moda provides industry knowledge, machine expertise, and capabilities that will strengthen our ability to deliver valuable products and services to our customers.”

Moda provides vacuum shrink packaging technology to the meat and cheese processors in North and South America, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The company has a factory and design headquarters in New Zealand, with service centres across the globe.

Amcor offers packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal care, and other products.

In June 2019, Amcor completed a previously announced $6.8bn (£5.3bn) merger deal with US-based flexible packaging major Bemis in an all-stock deal.

Under the terms of the deal signed in August 2018, Amcor shareholders will own 71% stake in the combined entity, while the remaining 29% interest will be owned by the Bemis shareholders.