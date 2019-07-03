Austrian packaging solutions provider Alpla is set to work with PTT Global Chemical (GC) on a feasibility study to build a new plastic recycling facility in Thailand.

Alpla and GC have revealed the plan at the Circular Living Symposium 2019 – Upcycling Our Planet in Bangkok.

GC president and CEO Supattanapong Punmeechaow said: “GC will work with ALPLA to conduct a study on investing in the first high-quality circular plastic recycling plant in Thailand, including materials such as rPET and rHDPE. We will make a decision in the third quarter of this year after reviewing the results of the study.”

Alpla, which has been carrying out recycling since 25 years, operates two own recycling plants in Austria and Poland and has joint ventures in Germany and Mexico.

At present, Alpla and GC are evaluating the prospects of further activities in Thailand. Serving as PTT Group’s chemical flagship, GC has committed to the principles of the circular economy to optimise the use of resources.

GC is involved in the development of bioplastics and also implementing effective waste management systems to support circular economy.

In 2018, the Austrian packaging firm signed the Global Commitment of the New Plastics Economy, an initiative of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the United Nations Environment Programme.

Alpla has also announced an investment of €50m (£39.6m) for the expansion of its recycling activities. The firm also aims to make all packaging fully recyclable by 2025 and plans to increase the volume of processed post-consumer recycled materials to 25% of total material usage.

Alpla regional manager Bernd Wachter said: “We have expertise in the manufacture of food-grade recyclates and we are experts in the processing of these materials into new packaging. Together with GC, we could implement a flagship initiative for the country and the entire region.”

With around 20,800 employees, Alpla manufactures custom-made packaging systems, bottles, closures and moulded parts at 178 sites across 46 countries.

Its packaging solutions can be used in a range of applications such as food and drinks, cosmetics and care products, household detergents, washing and cleaning agents, pharmaceutical products, engine oils and lubricants.

GC is an integrated chemical innovation company that provides petrochemical and chemical products to a wide range of customers.