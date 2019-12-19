The new alliance aims to increase the contribution of fiber-based packaging in a circular and sustainable economy

Image: Ahlstrom-Munksjö joins 4evergreen alliance to increase sustainable packaging. Photo: courtesy of RitaE from Pixabay.

Fibre-based products and solutions provider Ahlstrom-Munksjö has joined 4evergreen alliance to boost sustainable packaging.

The new alliance was formed by the European organization called Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI), which aims to increase the contribution of fiber-based packaging in a circular and sustainable economy.

The 4evergreen alliance works to increase awareness about the benefits of fiber-based packaging materials, promotes EU legislation supporting product design for recyclability and call for the development of improved collection systems and appropriate recycling infrastructures.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö North America Specialty Solutions Business executive vice president Robyn Buss said: “4evergreen has created a cross-industry alliance that creates a platform for pre-competitive collaboration and innovation and will drive the support and development for new sustainable packaging designs.”

Sonoco joins 4evergreen alliance to improve fiber-based packaging

Besides Ahlstrom-Munksjö, US-based diversified packaging firm Sonoco too joined the 4evergreen alliance this week to advance fiber-based packaging. In November this year, UPM joined the 4evergreen alliance.

4evergreen was established as a forum to include and connect industry members from across the fibre-based packaging value chain. It includes companies from paper and board producers to packaging converters, brand owners and retailers, technology and material suppliers, waste sorters and collectors.

Growing environmental awareness and consumer concerns have fuelled more climate-friendly alternatives, including fiber-based packaging.

The members of the 4evergreen alliance include Nestlé, Danone, Stora Enso, Metsä Board, Smurfit Kappa, Sappi, Mayr-Melnhof Group, Reno de Medici, Kotkamills, Ahlstrom Munksjö, International Paper, BillerudKorsnäs, Huhtamäki, SEDA, SIG Combibloc, Tetra Pak, Elopak, Walki, Schur Group, Cardbox Packaging and Firstan.

This year, Ahlstrom-Munksjö introduced many new value added, sustainable products including the CelluStraw offering, which has designed to address emerging initiatives to phase out single-use plastic straws. The firm also developed fiber-based packaging tape solution as a replacement of plastic tapes.