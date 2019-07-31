Agr’s new all-in-one measurement system will simplify container measurement operation and enhance testing throughput

Image: Agr is set to launch new laboratory measurement system for plastic containers. Photo: courtesy of Taken from Pixabay.

US-based Agr International is set to introduce a new high-precision laboratory thickness and dimensional measurement system for plastic containers.

Agr measurement system will be launched at this year’s K 2019 event, which will take place between 16 and 19 October in Düsseldorf, Germany.

It has been designed to streamline laboratory measurement operations and will help operators to carry out multiple measurements on a range of plastic containers and preforms with accuracy, repeatability and operational throughput.

Agr’s new high-precision laboratory thickness and dimensional measurement system

Agr’s new all-in-one measurement system integrates an advanced optical gauging and thickness measurement technology with automation to simplify container measurement operation and enhance testing throughput.

The system is provided with multiple features, including advanced job setup tools to decrease the time required for job creation, large screen image display with the ability to extend images for close analysis, comprehensive data capture/reporting and Industry 4.0 communications.

Agr will also exhibit the latest Pilot Vision+ in-the-blowmoulder vision system for the quality management of bottles with high percentages of rPET.

Pilot Vision+ system, which will work in conjunction with current high speed reheat stretch blowmoulding equipment, provides a modular approach to defect detection that works within the blowmoulder.

The system’s open architecture enables simultaneous management of up to six cameras in multiple locations.

Pilot Vision+ system offers various benefits, including colour preform cameras for managing colour variations, simple configuration and operation, large-screen user interface and defect categorization by mould/spindle and defect type.

Pilot Vision+ can be integrated with Process Pilot for a total bottle management solution, as part of Agr’s Process Pilot family of products. It will help detect random occurring defects and manage the process to maintain precise material distribution with light or difficult-to-process bottle design.

The company will showcase Process Pilot system with Advanced Thin-wall capability, which can be used for the production of ultralight bottles.

Process Pilot system works in combination with the blowmoulder to continuously measure material distribution on every bottle, as well as proactively manage the blowmoulder to maintain optimal material distribution.

The system can be used to address various issues that affect bottle manufacture and filling line productivity, as it manages the blowmoulder based on actual bottle measurement.

In February this year, Agr International added a new lightweight option for the Process Pilot blowmolder management system to facilitate the production of lighter and sustainable PET bottles.