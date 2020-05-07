ABG’s Digicon Series 3 automation modules to deliver high-speed finishing for the HP digital press

ABG to provide finishing automated high-speed finishing for new HP Indigo V12 digital press. (Credit: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay)

Finishing equipment manufacturer A B Graphic International (ABG) is developing automated high-speed finishing for the HP Indigo V12 digital press.

The firm is developing Digicon Series 3 automation modules to deliver high-speed finishing for the recently launched HP digital press.

The integrated modules will include an auto die-cassette system that could load up to 10 die plates while reducing downtime and offer automatic pre-positioning of the die-cut.

ABG will also provide a unique buffer system and 100% print inspection; a nonstop turret rewinding module featuring tension control system; and an advanced JDF/JMF technology enabling automatic make-ready of new jobs.

The firm will also work on providing non-stop waste handling module with an automatic waste matrix extraction and collection for the HP press.

ABG sales director Matt Burton said: “With these new modules, every part of our machine is built to increase efficiency, minimise downtime, reduce waste and guarantee superior results.”

HP Indigo V12 narrow-web label press runs at 120Lm/min

The HP Indigo V12 narrow-web label press, which features the new LEPx technology, is capable of printing at a speed of 120Lm/min.

HP Indigo strategy and business management head Yogev Barak said: “ABG is the only print finishing equipment supplier offering this level of automation and sophistication. This innovation is helping our customers reach high levels of productivity for highly versatile job baskets with fast delivery and less waste.”

Recently, Dutch label producer Geostick Group has selected ABG to deliver five Digicon Series 3 finishing machines to increase productivity.