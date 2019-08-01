A separate paper and cardboard collection program is planned to be launched accross several of Lincolnshire county’s communities this fall.

Image: Lincolnshire Waste Partnership plans to launch collection trial. Photo: courtesy of PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

Over 7,500 homes in Boston, South Holland and North Kesteven will take part in a separate paper and cardboard collection trial this Autumn.

The year-long trial, run by the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership, aims to boost the quality and amount of paper recycled.

Cllr Eddy Poll, Chairman of the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership, said: “This scheme gives us the opportunity to do something differently so we can improve the quality of our recycling so it can be properly recycled, as our residents expect.

“By having a separate bin/bag we will be able to collect dry paper and card, and avoid it being contaminated by other items in the recycling bins and bags. Mainly this is broken glass, liquid left in tins and food waste. These contaminants have been affecting the fibres of the paper, making it really difficult to fully recycle.

“This trial will allow us to do our best for the environment, as well as allowing us to be in greater control of our costs which can be used to help fund other vital services. Similar schemes have operated successfully in other parts of the country, so we hope to see the benefits of introducing a paper and card only collection in our area.”

Before the start of the trial, residents will either receive a new purple wheelie bin or purple bin bag, just for paper and card. Each area of the trial will have its own schedule for collections. (see below for further details).

The purple bin and purple bags will be used for items including brochures, cardboard boxes and packaging (no polystyrene or bubble wrap), newspapers and magazines, junk mail and envelopes (with the plastic window in), catalogues, and paper.

We’re asking residents to leave out anything with food residue or grease on it (e.g. tops from food containers and pizza boxes.)

Residents’ existing recycling bins in North Kesteven and Boston, and bags in South Holland will continue to be used for plastics, glass, aerosols and rinsed food and drink cans. However, as part of the trial, paper and card will no longer be accepted.

Though the collection days will remain the same, a new calendar of dates will inform residents which bin to put out for collection.

Household waste (general waste) collections will not be affected by the scheme and will continue to be collected as usual.

In the coming weeks, letters advising of the changes to the recycling service will be delivered to the selected residents across the area which have been chosen due to its mix of property types and demographics. A number of drop in advice sessions will also be held across the county to help residents with any problems they may have.

Cllr Poll added: “We understand that the trial scheme will require some changes to the way people recycle.

“While this scheme will mean more containers for the households affected, we believe that the system of separated recyclable waste will be a better solution for the environment. We need to collect dry paper and card, so it can be processed and recycled.

“Residents will have the same, if not more, capacity than they do with their current recycling bin or bags. It will also enable us to provide a high quality marketable product for paper and card.”

Source: Company Press Release