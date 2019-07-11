Major toy and consumer products manufacturer ZURU announced the Bunch O Balloons Recycling Program powered by a long-term strategic alliance with the innovative recycling giant TerraCycle.

Image: Zuru has partnered with TerraCycle to launch global balloon recycling programme. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / ZURU.

The partnership encourages consumers to think ‘green’ and recycle 100% of their used balloon plastics and packaging. Beginning September 1st 2019 all ZURU Bunch O Balloons™ products in the USA, Canada, U.K., Australia and New Zealand will be fully recyclable.

Consumers will be able to ship or drop off used Bunch O Balloons packaging, balloon pieces and fast-fill stems – at TerraCycle recycling stations, where they will then be processed and recycled into new materials.

“Taking steps to make our products more sustainable is a top initiative especially when it comes to left-over balloon latex and packaging from our Bunch O Balloon brands,” said Anna Mowbray, COO & Founder, ZURU. “Through our partnership with TerraCycle, we’re providing consumers a simple way to recycle material, reduce the amount of landfill plastic around the world and produce recycled materials.”

TerraCycle and ZURU will make it easy for consumers to collect all their ZURU Bunch O Balloons materials after use, pack into any available box, print off their shipping label after signing up and then simply ship out or drop off to be recycled.

“We’re thrilled to partner with ZURU on their Balloon Recycling Program,” said Global spokesperson Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO.

“Together, we are working to encourage consumers to take action to reuse and recycle waste instead of incinerating or landfilling it. This moves waste from a linear system to a circular one, allowing it to keep cycling in our global economy.”

The multi-market TerraCycle program, is one part of ZURU’s 10-year sustainability program to rethink how they design new and existing products, reduce usage of plastics in items while still delivering a top quality experience and how they encourage recycling at all touchpoints.

For example the company consciously built sustainable practices into ZURU Bunch O Balloons Self-Sealing Party Balloons™, the latest addition to the category-leading Bunch O Balloons brand, ensuring the fast-fill stems make all party balloons reusable. Bunch O Balloons Party allows consumers to fill, tie and string 40 party balloons in 40 seconds.

There is no more blowing, no more tying and no need to add ribbon or string. Simply attach the balloon stems to the Electric Party Pump and press go. Additionally, Bunch O Balloons Party can also be filled with helium. ZURU also encourages safe use of party balloons and advises consumers not to release balloons, especially helium, into the atmosphere.

Source: Company Press Release