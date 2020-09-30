The new Rapida 145 seven-color press will be delivered to Zumbiel’s new facility in Hebron, Kentucky

Zumbiel addresses increasing demand with Koenig & Bauer Rapida press. (Credit: Koenig & Bauer AG)

If you ask any of Zumbiel Packaging’s many well-known name-brand customers in the food and beverage industry, they’ll tell you that the Cincinnati-based firm has always been essential to producing their impressive high-graphic packaging. But as the pandemic grew this past spring, Zumbiel’s legion of 350 skilled associates became even more essential as front-line workers putting in extra hours to increase the firm’s production and match the soaring demand. Even its pressroom got a boost as Zumbiel’s management team had the foresight to invest in a new highly-automated large format press from Koenig & Bauer, which will be delivered this fall to maintain and expand its production.

“Historically, as our customers have grown, so have we,” says Tom Zumbiel Jr., its marketing director, and fourth-generation of the 177-year-old family-owned business. “But now the market has boosted consumer demand for our products. Our customer base has seen the need for additional food and beverage packaging for a vast majority who are eating at home. As one of the largest independent converter of paperboard packaging in the U.S., we pride ourselves on offering more choices, better innovations and customized solutions, outstanding service, and colorful branded cartons that set us apart from the competition. Our goal is to proactively design innovative packaging solutions to help our customers sell more, reduce costs and protect their brands.”

The new Rapida 145 57-inch seven-color press will be delivered to Zumbiel’s new 500,000-square-foot facility in Corporex Co.’s Gateway Industrial Park in Hebron, Kentucky. There it will begin production along with Zumbiel’s flexographic and digital production capabilities.

Superior Koenig & Bauer technology and unique features enhance new press

Precision, speed, and efficiency drove the choice for a new Koenig & Bauer Rapida press at Zumbiel. The large format size was important to increase process efficiency in existing carton production by reducing makeready by 40% while supporting growth into new markets and providing additional capacity. Its extensive unique automation includes DriveTronic SRW (simultaneous roller wash), which washes up PMS colors while the press is in operation; CleanTronic Synchro to automatically wash blankets and impression cylinders for the fastest operation; and in-line color control, all at a lightning fast speed of 18,000 sph.

Extensive ROI study

Serving the most selective consumer-facing brands in the country is a challenge that Zumbiel has met successfully since it was established in 1843 and today it remains the largest independent converter of paperboard packaging in the U.S. Generation upon generation has carefully selected the right equipment to produce products for its customers. Zumbiel’s team undertook a thorough and extensive analysis of various manufacturers to determine which press investment would supply the best ROI, highest print quality, and would align with its corporate philosophy of being 100% customer-centric.

“We forge deep partnerships with our customers to provide the safest, most secure, yet eye-catching cartons for their products,” says Zumbiel. “Not only are we protecting their product within the carton but we are helping to sell the product on the store shelf amid a very competitive environment. This is an on-going process as consumer taste and trends change quickly. We continue to invest in our future and our new Koenig & Bauer Rapida press is our latest acquisition to embrace our long term vision.”

