The Xaar 1003 printhead is proving instrumental for industrial 3D printing manufacturer dp polar GmbH, enabling its revolutionary AMpolar i2 to print Additive Manufacturing parts on a truly industrial scale.

Based in Germany, dp polar designs, develops and delivers industrial 3D printing systems for the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and consumer industries.

The AMpolar i2’s patented Additive Manufacturing process uses an array of Xaar 1003 printheads to jet parts at volume, and at a significantly reduced cost when compared to traditional 3D printing machines.

The highly productive single-pass printing process delivers build volumes of up to 700 litres across its pioneering, continuously rotating print platform. For example, the AMpolar i2 machine is able to produce over 500,000 automotive electronic power-plugs per year at the lowest costs per part. Achieving the same output with traditional 3D printers would require the operation of multiple machines, requiring substantially more initial investment, and increasing costs and complexity across production.

Hans Mathea, managing director and founder of dp polar said, “The AMpolar i2 delivers unparalleled output of printed parts per hour, resulting in a significant reduction in cost per part.

“The Xaar 1003 is integral to the machine’s design and performance and the ability to handle multiple fluids means that 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing are now a reality for the volume production of parts for many industries.”

As part of Xaar’s extensive printhead portfolio, the Xaar 1003 is proving invaluable for the industrialisation of 3D Printing with its speed, reliability and ability to jet a variety of fluids, over an increased viscosity range. This ensures a suitable fit for a wide range of Additive Manufacturing applications.

Mike Seal, Xaar’s Business Development Manager, Advanced Manufacturing and 3D Printheads said; “dp polar’s use of the Xaar 1003 printhead and the innovative design of the AMpolar i2, shows the natural progression of photopolymer jetting from a prototyping technology to a true manufacturing process; a transition we are seeing more and more within functional inkjet applications.

“We are delighted to see the AMpolar i2 utilise Xaar’s printhead technology and make the volume production of industrial parts through 3D Printing a reality.”

Source: Company Press Release