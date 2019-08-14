WLS has refined the Autonomy IV printer to meet the new needs in pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical markets

Image: Weiler Labeling Systems to introduce new Autonomy IV digital label printer. Photo: courtesy of ProMach.

ProMach product brand Weiler Labeling Systems (WLS) is set to introduce a new Autonomy IV on-demand digital label printer for the customers in the pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical markets.

Autonomy IV printer provides customers with various benefits, including quick turnaround, production planning flexibility, real-time variable data application, inventory reduction and/or multi-lingual label printing.

Autonomy IV can be connected directly to a line data management system for better control, as well as to a network for better flexibility.

New Autonomy IV on-demand digital label printer

With a UV-curing and drop-on-demand (DOD) printer, Autonomy IV holds the capacity to print most barcode formats and human-readable codes from static or dynamic data, including serialised data.

The system will also print high-impact visual graphics in full colour or black-and-white at speeds up to 3,050 inches (77m) per minute.

Autonomy IV’s applications comprise of printing variable data on pre-printed labels or on-demand printing the entire label from bright stock as per the requirement.

WLS’ printer can also produce the highest graded codes, in addition to handling a label roll size up to 18 inches (457mm) in diameter with a three-inch (76-mm) diameter core.

The company will exhibit the new Autonomy IV on-demand digital label printer at this year’s Pack Expo Las Vegas event, which will take place between 23 and 25 September.

The firm also supplies inks for Autonomy printers, as well as assists customers in identifying a suitable substrate for their needs.

In May 2017, Pro Mach acquired WLS, which is involved in the designing and manufacturing of high-speed rotary and in-line labelling machines and serialisation and coding solutions for the pharmaceutical and medical packaging markets, as well as food, beverage, personal care, and consumer markets.

WLS provides labelling, coding, inspection and precision-manufactured systems for its customers.

ProMach offers packaging solutions for the customers in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries.