Australian labels and sealing solutions provider Wagner Prestige Labels has invested in Durst’s Tau 330 RSC E inkjet label production press, to boot production.

The company has selected Durst’s RSC technology based on features such as speed, quality and environment.

Durst labels and package printing segment manager Helmuth Munter said: “The Durst Tau 330 RSC E was originally launched to bring affordable digital production to increasing numbers of small converters and sets the base for the future of industrial digital inkjet printing in the label industry.

“In line with our ‘we keep you printing’ strategy, it’s also proving to be a real attractive prospect for forward-thinking companies like Prestige Labels that need variable, versatile, adjustable and configurable digital printing systems to expand their business reach while enjoying other benefits such as waste reduction and a significant jump in production capacity.”

Durst said that the label press enabled Wagner Prestige Labels to diversify into new areas.

Wagner Prestige Labels Australia managing director John Galea said: “We decided to ramp up digital colour capacity to the highest we could, and the Durst Tau 330 RSC E came up trumps.

“In only six months it has really proved itself, to the point that digital is now between 30 and 35% of our business. The quality of the labels is right up there with flexo and letterpress.”

Wagner Prestige Labels forms part of JV Group

Wagner Prestige Labels is also a part of the JV Group, which brings together label, printing and embroidery companies to provide complete promotional service to customers.

Galea said: “We do everything in-house, and, if a customer wants a fully-embellished label with embossing, foiling, spot varnishing, fancy die-cutting, we have the equipment to do it.

Specifically targeted at small and medium converters in the mid-tier market, the Tau 330 RSC E UV inkjet single-pass has been designed to be field upgradable to the full Durst Tau RSC high-speed press at full 8 colours and 78 linear meters/min (245 ft./min).

Last year, adhesive label provider Printeos has invested in Durst system to optimise production at its Spanish unit Adhesivos del Segura.