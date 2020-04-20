The planned facility at Dunbar will hold the capacity to process up to 85,000 tonnes of plastic per annum

Recycling and waste management company Viridor has unveiled plans to conduct a virtual public exhibition on its planned plastics reprocessing facility at Dunbar in Scotland.

Designed to consult the local community, the virtual exhibition replaces the consultation process with drop-in sessions due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Under the virtual exhibition, the local residents will be provided with paper copies of the plans via telephone or email.

At the starting of the year, Viridor announced that its Dunbar Community Liaison Group will commence the planning application process with East Lothian Council to construct a polymers recycling facility at the site, which presently includes an energy recovery facility (ERF).

The planned facility at Dunbar is supposed to have the capacity to process up to 85,000 tonnes of plastic per annum.

The new facility is expected to increase the UK’s domestic recycling capacity

The facility, which will increase the UK’s domestic recycling capacity, will help process all of the company’s domestic plastic waste.

In a statement, Viridor spokesperson said: “Our plans are designed to help Scotland deliver its ambitious climate change and circular economy targets.

“Scotland’s goal is to ensure that recyclable materials consumed here are retained within a Scottish circular economy. To achieve this, Scotland will need companies like Viridor to invest in recycling infrastructure, such as the facility we are proposing.”

In December 2019, Viridor secured a recycled PET supply contract from German company Klöckner Pentaplast (kp).

Under the five-year contract, Viridor will supply 8,000 tonnes of post-consumer recycled PET to kp per annum.

Viridor offers recycling, renewable energy and waste management solutions, while kp provides rigid and flexible packaging and speciality film solutions.