Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer SCA has selected Valmet to deliver a new lime kiln and a fibreline upgrade for Obbola kraftliner expansion project in Sweden.

Under the contract, Valmet will deliver a new fossil-free lime kiln system with a daily capacity of 220 tonnes burned lime, to replace two old oil-fuelled lime kilns, as well as upgrade the existing fibreline at the Obbola mill.

The new lime kiln solution comprises OptiDisc lime mud filter, flash dryer for lime mud drying, high-efficiency rotary cooler and a full wood powder firing system for the lime kiln, including storage and grinding of wood pellets.

Intended to upgrade the daily capacity from 850 air dry tons to 1,100 air dry tons, the fibreline upgrade work includes a new hot stock refining after the digester using Conflo refiners.

Valmet said it will improve brown stock washing by adding a new TwinRoll press as the last washing stage prior to the storage towers for the paper machine

The contract work forms part of SCA’s SEK7.5bn ($778.4m) investment plan to increase the annual production of kraftliner at the Obbola mill from the current 450,000 tonnes to 725,000 tonnes per year, over a five-year period.

SCA project director Per Stand said: “With the investment in Obbola mill, we can meet the increased demand for sustainable packaging.

“We selected Valmet to deliver new technology for our pulp mill upgrade as we have had good experiences of Valmet technology at both our Obbola mill and other SCA mills.”

Voith said that the pulp production upgrade will be carried out in stages. Commissioning of upgraded fibreline and the new lime kiln is planned in June 2021 and during the last quarter of 2021, respectively.

Valmet pulp and energy business line president Bertel Karlstedt said: “Delivering fossil fuel free lime kiln solution is very much aligned with the strategies of both our companies.”

Employing approximately 4,000 people, SCA is engaged in providing paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

Earlier this year, SCA has partnered with Voith to build innovative production line at Obbola paper mill.