The combination of LinerLoop and RafCycle will boost the labelling value chain offering of recycled content and closed-loop products

UPM Raflatac’s RafCycle service has been designed to turn waste into a resource (Credit: UPM)

Sustainable labelling solutions provider UPM Raflatac has collaborated with UPM Specialty Papers to advance the circular economy.

As part of the partnership, UPM Specialty Papers’ UPM LinerLoop recycling concept, along with RafCycle by UPM Raflatac recycling service, will strengthen the labelling value chain offering of recycled content and closed-loop products.

RafCycle together with UPM LinerLoop to strengthen industry collaboration for liner recycling

The combination of RafCycle and UPM LinerLoop is expected to strengthen industry collaboration for liner recycling, helping to better implement the circular economy.

In 2008, UPM Raflatac launched the RafCycle service, which was designed to turn waste into a resource. The company is working with more than 150 partners for the service in 17 countries across the globe.

Via RafCycle service, UPM Raflatac gathers liner waste from its partners and recycled it into paper and film labelling material.

UPM Raflatac’s RafCycle solutions director Juha Virmavirta said: “UPM Raflatac welcomes this industry initiative to boost the circular economy. UPM Specialty Papers is one of our label material suppliers and together we can support the whole labelling value chain in achieving their zero-waste targets.

“Turning waste into a valuable resource is a must in the circular economy and an important part of our sustainability approach. We look forward to developing new and existing partnerships with customers and brand owners on the road to zero landfill waste.”

UPM Raflatac provides paper and film label stock for branding and promotion, informational labels, as well as labels with functionality.

In November 2019, UPM joined the 4evergreen alliance to increase the contribution of fibre-based packaging in a circular and sustainable economy.

The 4evergreen, which is a new initiative undertaken by pan-European association Cepi, was established as a forum to involve and connect industry members from across the fibre-based packaging value chain.